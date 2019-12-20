Traffic Advisory
BMW Dallas Marathon
On the road already? Utilize waze to detour around the closed streets.
Please be advised, the BMW Dallas Marathon Weekend is scheduled to occur on Dec. 13, 14, and 15 in Downtown Dallas. Traffic will be impacted around the Central Business District and throughout the city through Monday, Dec. 16 at 6 a.m. Please see the timeline of street closures below.
If you have any questions or for more information, please contact Jerry Jones with the BMW Dallas Marathon, at (214) 228-8030 or info@bmwdallasmarathon.com. Additionally, you may contact the Office of Special Events (Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.) at specialevents@dallascityhall.com or by calling (214) 939-2701.
– STREET CLOSURE DETAIL RELATED TO EVENT STAGING AND SETUP–
|
Closed Road
|
From
|
To
|
Start Date
|
Start Time
|
End Date
|
End Time
|
Marilla St.
|
Young St.
|
Ervay St.
|
12/11
|
10 a.m.
|
12/16
|
6 a.m.
|
Browder St.
|
Young St.
|
Horseshoe Lot
|
12/11
|
10 a.m.
|
12/16
|
6 a.m.
|
The streets in red will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on 12/12 and again on 12/13
|
Ervay St.
|
Wood St.
|
Young St.
|
12/12
|
9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
|
12/13
|
Ervay St.
|
Young St.
|
Canton St.
|
12/12
|
9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
|
12/13
|
Marilla St.
|
Ervay St.
|
Evergreen St.
|
12/12
|
9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
|
12/13
|
Akard St. SB
|
Wood St.
|
Marilla St.
|
12/12
|
9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
|
12/13
|
Young St.
|
Field St.
|
Evergreen St.
|
12/12
|
9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
|
12/13
|
Field St.
|
DFCU Dock
|
Young St.
|
12/12
|
9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
|
12/13
|
Akard St. NB
|
Canton St.
|
Young St.
|
12/12
|
9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
|
12/13
|
Akard St. – 1 NB Lane
|
South of Garage Entrance
|
Young St.
|
12/12
|
3:30 p.m.
|
12/16
|
6 a.m.
|
City Hall Horseshoe
|
Akard St. NB
|
Browder St.
|
12/13
|
5 p.m.
|
12/16
|
6 a.m.
|
City Hall Garage
|
Young St. Entrance Closed
|
12/13
|
6:45 p.m.
|
12/16
|
6 a.m.
|
Field St.
|
DFCU Dock
|
Young St.
|
12/13
|
6:45 p.m.
|
12/15
|
10 p.m.
|
Young St.
|
Field St.
|
Evergreen St.
|
12/13
|
6:45 p.m.
|
12/16
|
6 a.m.
|
Ervay St.
|
Wood St.
|
Canton St.
|
12/13
|
6:45 p.m.
|
12/16
|
6 a.m.
|
Akard St.
|
Wood St.
|
Canton St.
|
12/13
|
6:45 p.m.
|
12/16
|
6 a.m.
|
Marilla St.
|
Ervay St.
|
Evergreen St.
|
12/13
|
6:45 p.m.
|
12/16
|
6 a.m.
|
Friday, Dec. 13 – Friday Night Lights Mile at 7 p.m.
|
Closed Road
|
From
|
To
|
Start Date
|
Start Time
|
End Date
|
End Time
|
Use
|
City Hall Horseshoe
|
Akard St. NB
|
Browder St.
|
12/13
|
5 p.m.
|
12/16
|
6 a.m.
|
Route
|
Field St.
|
DFCU Dock
|
Young St.
|
12/13
|
6:45 p.m.
|
12/15
|
10 p.m.
|
Route
|
Young St.
|
Field St.
|
Evergreen St.
|
12/13
|
6:45 p.m.
|
12/16
|
6 a.m.
|
Route
|
Ervay St.
|
Wood St.
|
Canton St.
|
12/13
|
6:45 p.m.
|
12/16
|
6 a.m.
|
Route
|
Akard St.
|
Wood St.
|
Canton St.
|
12/13
|
6:45 p.m.
|
12/16
|
6 a.m.
|
Route
|
Marilla St.
|
Ervay St.
|
Evergreen St.
|
12/13
|
6:45 p.m.
|
12/16
|
6 a.m.
|
Route
|
Saturday, Dec. 14 – Saturday Races (10K, 5K, 2 Mile Walk, Kids’ Races) at 8:30 a.m.
|
Closed Road
|
From
|
To
|
Start Date
|
Start Time
|
End Date
|
End Time
|
Use
|
Young St.
|
S. Houston St.
|
Cesar Chavez Blvd.
|
12/14
|
8 a.m.
|
12/14
|
12 p.m.
|
Route
|
Main St.
|
Riverfront Blvd.
|
Hall St.
|
12/14
|
8 a.m.
|
12/14
|
11:30 a.m.
|
Route
|
Canton St.
|
Cesar Chavez Blvd.
|
Hall St.
|
12/14
|
8 a.m.
|
12/14
|
11:30 a.m.
|
Route
|
N. Riverfront Blvd.
|
W Commerce St.
|
Continental Ave.
|
12/14
|
8 a.m.
|
12/14
|
11 a.m.
|
Route
|
Ronald Kirk Bridge
|
Continental Ave.
|
N Riverfront Blvd.
|
12/14
|
8 a.m.
|
12/14
|
11 a.m.
|
Route
|
Continental Ave.
|
Ronald Kirk Bridge
|
N Riverfront Blvd.
|
12/14
|
8 a.m.
|
12/14
|
11 a.m.
|
Route
|
Elm St.
|
N Houston St.
|
N Riverfront Blvd.
|
12/14
|
8 a.m.
|
12/14
|
11 a.m.
|
Route
|
Commerce St.
|
S Houston St.
|
N Riverfront Blvd.
|
12/14
|
8 a.m.
|
12/14
|
11 a.m.
|
Route
|
Market St.
|
Elm St.
|
Young St.
|
12/14
|
8 a.m.
|
12/14
|
11 a.m.
|
Route
|
N Lamar St.
|
Ceremonial Dr.
|
Elm St.
|
12/14
|
8 a.m.
|
12/14
|
11 a.m.
|
Route
|
Cesar Chavez Blvd.
|
Elm St.
|
Canton St.
|
12/14
|
8 a.m.
|
12/14
|
11 a.m.
|
Route
|
S Walton St.
|
Elm St.
|
Canton St.
|
12/14
|
8 a.m.
|
12/14
|
11 a.m.
|
Route
|
Sunday, Dec. 15, BMW Dallas Marathon
|
Street Closed
|
Lanes
|
From
|
To
|
Start Time
|
End Time
|
Young St.
|
All lanes
|
Field St.
|
Lamar St.
|
7:55 a.m.
|
9:45 a.m.
|
Wood St.
|
All lanes
|
Lamar St.
|
Market St.
|
7:56 a.m.
|
9:48 a.m.
|
Market St.
|
All lanes
|
Wood St.
|
Main St.
|
7:57 a.m.
|
9:52 a.m.
|
Main St.
|
All lanes
|
Market St.
|
Commerce St.
|
7:57 a.m.
|
9:52 a.m.
|
Commerce St.
|
Westbound
|
Main St.
|
Riverfront Blvd.
|
7:58 a.m.
|
9:56 a.m.
|
Riverfront Blvd.
|
Northbound
|
Commerce St.
|
Continental Ave.
|
8:00 a.m.
|
9:59 a.m.
|
Continental Ave.
|
Eastbound
|
Riverfront Blvd.
|
Median W. of I-35 Access Rd.
|
8:02 a.m.
|
10:07 a.m.
|
Continental Ave.
|
Westbound
|
Median W of I-35 Access Rd.
|
Lamar St.
|
8:02 a.m.
|
10:07 a.m.
|
Lamar St.
|
All lanes
|
Continental Blvd.
|
Houston St.
|
8:03 a.m.
|
10:10 a.m.
|
Houston St.
|
Northbound +1 SB Lane
|
Lamar St.
|
Olive St.
|
8:03 a.m.
|
10:10 a.m.
|
Olive St.
|
Eastbound
|
Houston St.
|
Field St.
|
8:05 a.m.
|
10:14 a.m.
|
Olive St.
|
All lanes
|
Field St.
|
Cedar Springs Rd.
|
8:05 a.m.
|
10:14 a.m.
|
Cedar Springs Rd
|
Northbound
|
Olive St.
|
Maple Ave.
|
8:07 a.m.
|
10:22 a.m.
|
Cedar Springs Rd
|
Southbound
|
Maple Ave.
|
Turtle Creek Blvd.
|
8:07 a.m.
|
10:22 a.m.
|
Turtle Creek Blvd.
|
Northbound
|
Cedar Springs Rd.
|
Wycliff /Fitzhugh Ave.
|
8:11 a.m.
|
10:33 a.m.
|
Lakeside Dr.
|
All lanes
|
Wycliff/Fitzhugh Ave.
|
Armstrong Ave.
|
8:17 a.m.
|
10:51 a.m.
|
Armstrong Ave.
|
All lanes
|
Lakeside Dr.
|
Highland Dr.
|
8:18 a.m.
|
10:55 a.m.
|
Highland Dr.
|
All lanes
|
Armstrong Ave.
|
Drexel Dr.
|
8:18 a.m.
|
10:55 a.m.
|
Drexel Dr.
|
All lanes
|
Highland Dr.
|
Beverly Dr.
|
8:20 a.m.
|
10:59 a.m.
|
Beverly Dr.
|
All lanes
|
Drexel Dr.
|
Sewanee Ave.
|
8:23 a.m.
|
11:10 a.m.
|
Sewanee Ave.
|
All lanes
|
Beverly Dr.
|
Cornell Ave.
|
8:27 a.m.
|
11:21 a.m.
|
Cornell Ave.
|
All lanes
|
Sewanee Dr.
|
Airline Rd.
|
8:27 a.m.
|
11:21 a.m.
|
Airline Rd.
|
All lanes
|
Beverly Dr.
|
SB I-75 Access Rd.
|
8:27 a.m.
|
11:21 a.m.
|
SB I-75 Access Rd.
|
All lanes
|
Airline Dr.
|
McCommas Blvd.
|
8:28 a.m.
|
11:25 a.m.
|
McCommas Blvd.
|
All lanes
|
SB I-75 Access Rd.
|
Greenville Ave.
|
8:28 a.m.
|
11:25 a.m.
|
I-75 Access Rd.
|
All lanes
|
McCommas Blvd.
|
Martel Ave.
|
8:28 a.m.
|
11:25 a.m.
|
Martel Ave.
|
All lanes
|
I-75 Access Rd.
|
McMillan Ave.
|
8:28 a.m.
|
11:25 a.m.
|
McMillan Ave.
|
All lanes
|
Martel Ave.
|
McCommas Blvd.
|
8:28 a.m.
|
11:25 a.m.
|
Greenville Ave.
|
All lanes
|
McCommas Blvd.
|
Richmond Ave.
|
8:32 a.m.
|
11:36 a.m.
|
Richmond Ave.
|
All lanes
|
Greenville Ave.
|
Skillman St.
|
8:37 a.m.
|
11:51 a.m.
|
Skillman St.
|
All lanes
|
Richmond Ave.
|
Swiss Ave.
|
8:40 a.m.
|
4:15 p.m.
|
Swiss Ave.
|
All lanes
|
Skillman St.
|
Fitzhugh Ave.
|
8:43 a.m.
|
4:15 p.m.
|
Fitzhugh Ave.
|
All lanes
|
Swiss Ave.
|
Gaston Ave.
|
8:47 a.m.
|
4:15 p.m.
|
Gaston Ave.
|
All lanes
|
Fitzhugh Ave.
|
Haskell Ave.
|
8:47 a.m.
|
4:15 p.m.
|
Haskell Ave.
|
All lanes
|
Gaston Ave.
|
Elm St.
|
8:51 a.m.
|
4:15 p.m.
|
Elm St.
|
All lanes
|
Haskell Ave.
|
N 2nd Ave.
|
8:52 a.m.
|
4:15 p.m.
|
N 2nd Ave.
|
All lanes
|
Elm St.
|
Main St.
|
8:55 a.m.
|
4:15 p.m.
|
Main St.
|
All lanes
|
N 2nd Ave.
|
Good Latimer Expy.
|
8:55 a.m.
|
4:15 p.m.
|
Good Latimer Expy.
|
Southbound
|
Main St.
|
Canton St.
|
8:57 a.m.
|
4:15 p.m.
|
Canton St.
|
All lanes
|
Good Latimer Expy.
|
South Pearl Expy.
|
8:57 a.m.
|
4:15 p.m.
|
Young St.
|
All lanes
|
South Pearl Expy.
|
Field St.
|
8:58 a.m.
|
4:15 p.m.
|
Ervay St.
|
All lanes
|
Young St.
|
Canton St.
|
9:00 a.m.
|
4:15 p.m.
|
Richmond Ave.
|
All lanes
|
Skillman St.
|
Alderson St.
|
8:40 a.m.
|
4:15 p.m.
|
Alderson St.
|
All lanes
|
Richmond Ave.
|
Belmont Ave.
|
8:41 a.m.
|
4:15 p.m.
|
Belmont Ave.
|
All lanes
|
Alderson St.
|
Abrams Rd.
|
8:41 a.m.
|
4:15 p.m.
|
Lakewood Blvd.
|
All lanes
|
Abrams Rd.
|
Tokalon Dr.
|
8:42 a.m.
|
4:15 p.m.
|
Tokalon Dr.
|
All lanes
|
Lakewood Ave.
|
Winstead Dr.
|
8:46 a.m.
|
4:15 p.m.
|
Winstead Dr.
|
All lanes
|
Tokalon Dr.
|
White Rock Rd.
|
8:47 a.m.
|
4:15 p.m.
|
White Rock Rd.
|
All lanes
|
Winstead Dr.
|
W Lawther Dr.
|
8:48 a.m.
|
4:15 p.m.
|
W Lawther Dr.
|
All lanes
|
White Rock Rd.
|
Williamson Rd.
|
8:50 a.m.
|
4:15 p.m.
|
W Lawther Dr.
|
All lanes
|
Williamson Rd.
|
Mockingbird Ln.
|
8:52 a.m.
|
4:15 p.m.
|
Mockingbird Ln.
|
Eastbound
|
W Lawther Dr.
|
Scout Hill Dr.
|
9:06 a.m.
|
4:15 p.m.
|
Scout Hill Dr.
|
All lanes
|
Mockingbird Ln.
|
E Lawther Dr.
|
9:10 a.m.
|
4:15 p.m.
|
E Lawther Dr.
|
All lanes
|
Scout Hill Dr.
|
Emerald Isle Dr.
|
9:10 a.m.
|
4:15 p.m.
|
Winstead Dr.
|
All lanes
|
Garland Rd.
|
White Rock Rd.
|
9:33 a.m.
|
4:15 p.m.
|
Exposition Ave.
|
All lanes
|
Elm St.
|
Main St.
|
10 a.m.
|
4:15 p.m.
|
Santa Monica
|
All lanes
|
Santa Fe Ave.
|
Santa Fe Trail
|
10:10 a.m.
|
3:30 p.m.
|
W Shore
|
All lanes
|
La Vista Dr.
|
Santa Fe Trail
|
10:10 a.m.
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Brookside Dr.
|
All lanes
|
Covington Ln.
|
Santa Fe Ave.
|
10:20 a.m.
|
3:30 p.m.
DART Information
DART is available for runners and spectators at the start and finish line throughout the BMW Dallas Marathon ($5)
• From the north/northeast use the Red Line
• From the north use the Green Line
• From Irving use the Orange Line
• From the south use the Red, Blue, or Green Lines
DART Stations close to event venues:
• Convention Center Station
• Union Station
DART Stations close to marathon course for spectator viewing:
• Mockingbird Station (near mile 7)
• White Rock Station (near mile 14.5)
DART Station for relay race hand offs at Glencoe Park:
• Mockingbird Station (near mile 7)
Ride Share Information
Below are the key location names and addresses to reference if using UBER or Lyft during the event weekend:
• Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center – 650 S. Griffin St., Dallas, TX 75202
• Omni Dallas (headquarter hotel) – 555 S. Lamar St., Dallas, TX 75202
• Dallas City Hall Plaza (start and finish line) – 1500 Marilla St., Dallas, TX 75202
