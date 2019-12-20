Traffic Advisory

BMW Dallas Marathon

On the road already? Utilize waze to detour around the closed streets.

Please be advised, the BMW Dallas Marathon Weekend is scheduled to occur on Dec. 13, 14, and 15 in Downtown Dallas. Traffic will be impacted around the Central Business District and throughout the city through Monday, Dec. 16 at 6 a.m. Please see the timeline of street closures below.

If you have any questions or for more information, please contact Jerry Jones with the BMW Dallas Marathon, at (214) 228-8030 or info@bmwdallasmarathon.com. Additionally, you may contact the Office of Special Events (Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.) at specialevents@dallascityhall.com or by calling (214) 939-2701.