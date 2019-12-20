Traffic Advisory

BMW Dallas Marathon

 

On the road already?  Utilize waze to detour around the closed streets.

Please be advised, the BMW Dallas Marathon Weekend is scheduled to occur on Dec. 13, 14, and 15 in Downtown Dallas.  Traffic will be impacted around the Central Business District and throughout the city through Monday, Dec. 16 at 6 a.m.  Please see the timeline of street closures below.

If you have any questions or for more information, please contact Jerry Jones with the BMW Dallas Marathon, at (214) 228-8030 or info@bmwdallasmarathon.com.   Additionally, you may contact the Office of Special Events (Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.) at specialevents@dallascityhall.com or by calling (214) 939-2701.

– STREET CLOSURE DETAIL RELATED TO EVENT STAGING AND SETUP–

Closed Road

From

To

Start Date

Start Time

End Date

End Time

Marilla St.

Young St.

Ervay St.

12/11

10 a.m.

12/16

6 a.m.

Browder St.

Young St.

Horseshoe Lot

12/11

10 a.m.

12/16

6 a.m.

The streets in red will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on 12/12 and again on 12/13

Ervay St.

Wood St.

Young St.

12/12

9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

12/13

Ervay St.

Young St.

Canton St.

12/12

9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

12/13

Marilla St.

Ervay St.

Evergreen St.

12/12

9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

12/13

Akard St. SB

Wood St.

Marilla St.

12/12

9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

12/13

Young St.

Field St.

Evergreen St.

12/12

9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

12/13

Field St.

DFCU Dock

Young St.

12/12

9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

12/13

Akard St. NB

Canton St.

Young St.

12/12

9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

12/13

Akard St. – 1 NB Lane

South of Garage Entrance

Young St.

12/12

3:30 p.m.

12/16

6 a.m.

City Hall Horseshoe

Akard St. NB

Browder St.

12/13

5 p.m.

12/16

6 a.m.

City Hall Garage

Young St. Entrance Closed

12/13

6:45 p.m.

12/16

6 a.m.

Field St.

DFCU Dock

Young St.

12/13

6:45 p.m.

12/15

10 p.m.

Young St.

Field St.

Evergreen St.

12/13

6:45 p.m.

12/16

6 a.m.

Ervay St.

Wood St.

Canton St.

12/13

6:45 p.m.

12/16

6 a.m.

Akard St.

Wood St.

Canton St.

12/13

6:45 p.m.

12/16

6 a.m.

Marilla St.

Ervay St.

Evergreen St.

12/13

6:45 p.m.

12/16

6 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 13 – Friday Night Lights Mile at 7 p.m.

Closed Road

From

To

Start Date

Start Time

End Date

End Time

Use

City Hall Horseshoe

Akard St. NB

Browder St.

12/13

5 p.m.

12/16

6 a.m.

Route

Field St.

DFCU Dock

Young St.

12/13

6:45 p.m.

12/15

10 p.m.

Route

Young St.

Field St.

Evergreen St.

12/13

6:45 p.m.

12/16

6 a.m.

Route

Ervay St.

Wood St.

Canton St.

12/13

6:45 p.m.

12/16

6 a.m.

Route

Akard St.

Wood St.

Canton St.

12/13

6:45 p.m.

12/16

6 a.m.

Route

Marilla St.

Ervay St.

Evergreen St.

12/13

6:45 p.m.

12/16

6 a.m.

Route

Saturday, Dec. 14 – Saturday Races (10K, 5K, 2 Mile Walk, Kids’ Races) at 8:30 a.m.

Closed Road

From

To

Start Date

Start Time

End Date

End Time

Use

Young St.

S. Houston St.

Cesar Chavez Blvd.

12/14

8 a.m.

12/14

12 p.m.

Route

Main St.

Riverfront Blvd.

Hall St.

12/14

8 a.m.

12/14

11:30 a.m.

Route

Canton St.

Cesar Chavez Blvd.

Hall St.

12/14

8 a.m.

12/14

11:30 a.m.

Route

N. Riverfront Blvd.

W Commerce St.

Continental Ave.

12/14

8 a.m.

12/14

11 a.m.

Route

Ronald Kirk Bridge

Continental Ave.

N Riverfront Blvd.

12/14

8 a.m.

12/14

11 a.m.

Route

Continental Ave.

Ronald Kirk Bridge

N Riverfront Blvd.

12/14

8 a.m.

12/14

11 a.m.

Route

Elm St.

N Houston St.

N Riverfront Blvd.

12/14

8 a.m.

12/14

11 a.m.

Route

Commerce St.

S Houston St.

N Riverfront Blvd.

12/14

8 a.m.

12/14

11 a.m.

Route

Market St.

Elm St.

Young St.

12/14

8 a.m.

12/14

11 a.m.

Route

N Lamar St.

Ceremonial Dr.

Elm St.

12/14

8 a.m.

12/14

11 a.m.

Route

Cesar Chavez Blvd.

Elm St.

Canton St.

12/14

8 a.m.

12/14

11 a.m.

Route

S Walton St.

Elm St.

Canton St.

12/14

8 a.m.

12/14

11 a.m.

Route

Sunday, Dec. 15, BMW Dallas Marathon

Street Closed

Lanes

From

To

Start Time

End Time

Young St.

All lanes

Field St.

Lamar St.

7:55 a.m.

9:45 a.m.

Wood St.

All lanes

Lamar St.

Market St.

7:56 a.m.

9:48 a.m.

Market St.

All lanes

Wood St.

Main St.

7:57 a.m.

9:52 a.m.

Main St.

All lanes

Market St.

Commerce St.

7:57 a.m.

9:52 a.m.

Commerce St.

Westbound

Main St.

Riverfront Blvd.

7:58 a.m.

9:56 a.m.

Riverfront Blvd.

Northbound

Commerce St.

Continental Ave.

8:00 a.m.

9:59 a.m.

Continental Ave.

Eastbound

Riverfront Blvd.

Median W. of I-35 Access Rd.

8:02 a.m.

10:07 a.m.

Continental Ave.

Westbound

Median W of I-35 Access Rd.

Lamar St.

8:02 a.m.

10:07 a.m.

Lamar St.

All lanes

Continental Blvd.

Houston St.

8:03 a.m.

10:10 a.m.

Houston St.

Northbound +1 SB Lane

Lamar St.

Olive St.

8:03 a.m.

10:10 a.m.

Olive St.

Eastbound

Houston St.

Field St.

8:05 a.m.

10:14 a.m.

Olive St.

All lanes

Field St.

Cedar Springs Rd.

8:05 a.m.

10:14 a.m.

Cedar Springs Rd

Northbound

Olive St.

Maple Ave.

8:07 a.m.

10:22 a.m.

Cedar Springs Rd

Southbound

Maple Ave.

Turtle Creek Blvd.

8:07 a.m.

10:22 a.m.

Turtle Creek Blvd.

Northbound

Cedar Springs Rd.

Wycliff /Fitzhugh Ave.

8:11 a.m.

10:33 a.m.

Lakeside Dr.

All lanes

Wycliff/Fitzhugh Ave.

Armstrong Ave.

8:17 a.m.

10:51 a.m.

Armstrong Ave.

All lanes

Lakeside Dr.

Highland Dr.

8:18 a.m.

10:55 a.m.

Highland Dr.

All lanes

Armstrong Ave.

Drexel Dr.

8:18 a.m.

10:55 a.m.

Drexel Dr.

All lanes

Highland Dr.

Beverly Dr.

8:20 a.m.

10:59 a.m.

Beverly Dr.

All lanes

Drexel Dr.

Sewanee Ave.

8:23 a.m.

11:10 a.m.

Sewanee Ave.

All lanes

Beverly Dr.

Cornell Ave.

8:27 a.m.

11:21 a.m.

Cornell Ave.

All lanes

Sewanee Dr.

Airline Rd.

8:27 a.m.

11:21 a.m.

Airline Rd.

All lanes

Beverly Dr.

SB I-75 Access Rd.

8:27 a.m.

11:21 a.m.

SB I-75 Access Rd.

All lanes

Airline Dr.

McCommas Blvd.

8:28 a.m.

11:25 a.m.

McCommas Blvd.

All lanes

SB I-75 Access Rd.

Greenville Ave.

8:28 a.m.

11:25 a.m.

I-75 Access Rd.

All lanes

McCommas Blvd.

Martel Ave.

8:28 a.m.

11:25 a.m.

Martel Ave.

All lanes

I-75 Access Rd.

McMillan Ave.

8:28 a.m.

11:25 a.m.

McMillan Ave.

All lanes

Martel Ave.

McCommas Blvd.

8:28 a.m.

11:25 a.m.

Greenville Ave.

All lanes

McCommas Blvd.

Richmond Ave.

8:32 a.m.

11:36 a.m.

Richmond Ave.

All lanes

Greenville Ave.

Skillman St.

8:37 a.m.

11:51 a.m.

Skillman St.

All lanes

Richmond Ave.

Swiss Ave.

8:40 a.m.

4:15 p.m.

Swiss Ave.

All lanes

Skillman St.

Fitzhugh Ave.

8:43 a.m.

4:15 p.m.

Fitzhugh Ave.

All lanes

Swiss Ave.

Gaston Ave.

8:47 a.m.

4:15 p.m.

Gaston Ave.

All lanes

Fitzhugh Ave.

Haskell Ave.

8:47 a.m.

4:15 p.m.

Haskell Ave.

All lanes

Gaston Ave.

Elm St.

8:51 a.m.

4:15 p.m.

Elm St.

All lanes

Haskell Ave.

N 2nd Ave.

8:52 a.m.

4:15 p.m.

N 2nd Ave.

All lanes

Elm St.

Main St.

8:55 a.m.

4:15 p.m.

Main St.

All lanes

N 2nd Ave.

Good Latimer Expy.

8:55 a.m.

4:15 p.m.

Good Latimer Expy.

Southbound

Main St.

Canton St.

8:57 a.m.

4:15 p.m.

Canton St.

All lanes

Good Latimer Expy.

South Pearl Expy.

8:57 a.m.

4:15 p.m.

Young St.

All lanes

South Pearl Expy.

Field St.

8:58 a.m.

4:15 p.m.

Ervay St.

All lanes

Young St.

Canton St.

9:00 a.m.

4:15 p.m.

Richmond Ave.

All lanes

Skillman St.

Alderson St.

8:40 a.m.

4:15 p.m.

Alderson St.

All lanes

Richmond Ave.

Belmont Ave.

8:41 a.m.

4:15 p.m.

Belmont Ave.

All lanes

Alderson St.

Abrams Rd.

8:41 a.m.

4:15 p.m.

Lakewood Blvd.

All lanes

Abrams Rd.

Tokalon Dr.

8:42 a.m.

4:15 p.m.

Tokalon Dr.

All lanes

Lakewood Ave.

Winstead Dr.

8:46 a.m.

4:15 p.m.

Winstead Dr.

All lanes

Tokalon Dr.

White Rock Rd.

8:47 a.m.

4:15 p.m.

White Rock Rd.

All lanes

Winstead Dr.

W Lawther Dr.

8:48 a.m.

4:15 p.m.

W Lawther Dr.

All lanes

White Rock Rd.

Williamson Rd.

8:50 a.m.

4:15 p.m.

W Lawther Dr.

All lanes

Williamson Rd.

Mockingbird Ln.

8:52 a.m.

4:15 p.m.

Mockingbird Ln.

Eastbound

W Lawther Dr.

Scout Hill Dr.

9:06 a.m.

4:15 p.m.

Scout Hill Dr.

All lanes

Mockingbird Ln.

E Lawther Dr.

9:10 a.m.

4:15 p.m.

E Lawther Dr.

All lanes

Scout Hill Dr.

Emerald Isle Dr.

9:10 a.m.

4:15 p.m.

Winstead Dr.

All lanes

Garland Rd.

White Rock Rd.

9:33 a.m.

4:15 p.m.

Exposition Ave.

All lanes

Elm St.

 Main St.

10 a.m.

4:15 p.m.

Santa Monica

All lanes

Santa Fe Ave.

Santa Fe Trail

10:10 a.m.

3:30 p.m.

W Shore

All lanes

La Vista Dr.

Santa Fe Trail

10:10 a.m.

3:30 p.m.

Brookside Dr.

All lanes

Covington Ln.

Santa Fe Ave.

10:20 a.m.

3:30 p.m.

DART Information

DART is available for runners and spectators at the start and finish line throughout the BMW Dallas Marathon ($5)
• From the north/northeast use the Red Line
• From the north use the Green Line
• From Irving use the Orange Line
• From the south use the Red, Blue, or Green Lines

DART Stations close to event venues:
• Convention Center Station
• Union Station

DART Stations close to marathon course for spectator  viewing:
• Mockingbird Station (near mile 7)
• White Rock Station (near mile 14.5)

DART Station for relay race hand offs at Glencoe Park:
• Mockingbird Station (near mile 7)

 

Ride Share Information

Below are the key location names and addresses to reference if using UBER or Lyft during the event weekend:
• Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center – 650 S. Griffin St., Dallas, TX 75202
• Omni Dallas (headquarter hotel) – 555 S. Lamar St., Dallas, TX 75202
• Dallas City Hall Plaza (start and finish line) – 1500 Marilla St., Dallas, TX 75202

