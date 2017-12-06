TRAFFIC ADVISORY

BMW DALLAS MARATHON – FRIDAY, DEC. 1 – FRIDAY, DEC. 8, 2017

Please be advised, a special event, BMW DALLAS MARATHON, is scheduled to occur the weekend of Dec. 9 – 10 in Downtown Dallas. Staging and setup will impact traffic around City Hall beginning Friday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 1

• Akard Street – All southbound lanes closed from Young Street to Marilla Street all week beginning Friday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. through Monday, Dec. 11 at 7 a.m.

Alternate route: Use Marilla Street southbound from Young Street for Friday only

Weekend

Saturday, Dec. 2 at 1 p.m. – Monday, Dec. 4 at 7 a.m.

• Young Street – Westbound lanes closed from Field Street to Ervay Street and eastbound lanes closed from Field Street to Akard Street

• Akard Street – All lanes closed to through traffic between Wood Street and Young Street Access to the Federal Building parking lot will be provided by DPD officer at the Wood /Akard Street intersection

• Akard Street – All southbound lanes closed from Young Street to Marilla Street

• City Hall Parking Garage – Entrance and exit from the west on Young Street

Monday, Dec. 4 – Wednesday, Dec. 6

• Young Street – All westbound lanes closed from Ervay Street to Field Street and eastbound lanes closed from Field Street to Akard Street Lanes will be provided for through traffic during the peak hours of 7 – 9 a.m. and 4 – 6 p.m.

• Akard Street – All lanes closed to through traffic between Wood Street and Young Street Access to the Federal Building parking will be provided by DPD officer from the Wood /Akard Street intersection

• Akard Street – southbound lanes closed from Young Street to Marilla Street

• City Hall Parking Garage – Entrance and exit from the west on Young Street

Map for Monday, Dec. 4 – Wednesday, Dec. 6

Thursday, Dec. 7

• Young Street – All lanes closed from Field Street to Ervay Street

Lanes will be provided for through traffic during peak hours from 7 – 9 a.m. and 4 – 6 p.m.

• Akard Street – All lanes closed to through traffic between Wood Street and Young Street

Access to the Federal Building parking lot will be provided by DPD officer from the Wood /Akard Street intersection

• Akard Street – Southbound lanes closed from Young Street to Marilla Street; all lanes of Akard Street closed beginning at 7 p.m.

• Marilla Street – All lanes closed between Young Street and Akard Street

Through traffic will be available during peak hours at 7 – 9 a.m. and 4 – 6 p.m.

• City Hall Parking Garage – Entrance and exit from the west on Young Street

Map for Thursday, Dec. 7 – non-rush hour

Friday, Dec. 8

• Young Street – All lanes closed from Field Street to Ervay Street

Lanes will be provided for through traffic during peak hours at 7 – 9 a.m. and 4 – 6 p.m.

• Akard Street – All lanes closed from Wood Street to Marilla Street Access to the Federal Building parking will be provided by DPD officer from the Wood /Akard Street intersection

• Marilla Street – All lanes closed between Young Street and Akard Street

• City Hall Parking Garage – Entrance and exit from the west on Young Street

Alternate routes:

• Westbound traffic use Jackson Street or Canton Street

• Eastbound traffic use Cadiz Street or Wood Street

• Northbound traffic use Griffin Street or Harwood Street

• Southbound traffic use South Saint Paul Street or Griffin Street

• Access to Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas is available from the south via Lamar Street or Griffin Street

Parking:

• Metered parking will be prohibited on westbound Young Street between Field Street and Ervay Street all week beginning on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 1 p.m. through Monday, Dec. 11 at 7 a.m.

• Metered parking will be prohibited on eastbound Young Street between Field Street and Ervay Street beginning Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. through Monday, Dec. 11 at 7 a.m.

• Pioneer Plaza parking lots are closed beginning Thursday, Dec. 7 at 4:30 a.m. through Monday, Dec. 11 at 7 a.m.

Please refer to the Staging and setup map and plan travel accordingly. If you have any questions or for more information, please contact Marcus Grunewald, Dallas Marathon, at (214) 800-2087 ext. 2 or marcus@dallasmarathon.com. Additionally, you may contact the Office of Special Events (Monday – Friday 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.) at specialevents@dallascityhall.com or by calling (214) 939-2701.

BMW DALLAS MARATHON – SATURDAY, DEC. 9 – SUNDAY, DEC. 10, 2017

The BMW Dallas Marathon Weekend takes place this weekend, Dec. 9 – 10, 2017, and will start and end at Dallas City Hall. This year, in addition to the main marathon on Sunday, three other events/runs will be held on Saturday: the Coors Light 5K and 10K and the Oncor Mayor’s Race. Beginning today and through 7 a.m. next Monday, Dec. 11, Young Street and other streets around City Hall will be closed, except during non-peak hours (peak hours are 7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.) in order to facilitate the required equipment setup and removal for the start and finish lines. Major street closures will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8. Additionally, beginning at 6 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10, various street closures throughout the city will be required for the marathon course.

The Department of Transportation and the Dallas Police Department have reviewed and approved a comprehensive traffic plan for the affected areas, and off-duty Dallas Police Officers will be onsite to ensure streets are opened as quickly as possible. Additionally, other impacted organizations such as DART, Downtown Dallas, Inc., Dallas Fire-Rescue, and various neighborhood associations have been notified.

Information related to The BMW Dallas Marathon weekend, its sponsors, vendors, and/or registrations can be found at www.bmwdallasmarathon.com. Attached for your convenience are detailed traffic advisories that include alternate routes, DART information, and parking information